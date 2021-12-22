Navi Mumbai: Left home over a minor issue, Panvel youth traced after five years

After five years, an 18-year-old teen had left home following a minor issue with his parent was traced to Mumbai. The Khandeshwar police traced him after nine months with technical help and strong follow-up.

Kushal Krisha Thakur, a Panvel resident who is now 23 years old had gone missing in 2016 after a minor quarrel in the family. The family registered a missing person complaint. However, the police did not get any breakthrough in the initial investigation.

At the beginning of 2021, the investigation was restarted again under the guidance of Sr PI Subhash Kakote and PI Vaibhavi Galande (crime).

Kokate said that they did not have any clue about Thakur as it was already four years, he had gone missing. “We managed to get his PAN card number and with the PAN number, we found a bank account opened in his name,” said Kokate. He added that from the bank, they got the form filled in to open a bank account. “We got Thakur’s address in Juhu in the form. But he was not living there as he had changed his accommodation,” said Kokate. He added that he had opened the bank account after leaving the home.

Even the mobile available in the form was switched off most of the time. Even with the address, it was difficult to trace him. Pravin Pande, assistant sub-inspector who was also part of the investigating team said that they came to know a water supplier who was supplying home water at his home. “We showed him five years old photo of Thakur. The water supplier, however, identified him and informed that Thakur works with Swiggy now,” said Pande. The police with the help of the nodal officer of Swiggy managed to trace Thakur after five years he went missing.

API Pande said that during these years, Thakur travelled to several cities including Chennai in search of a job. “He has also bought a motorbike and started working with the food delivery app,” said Pande. Finally, Thakur was handed over to his parent after years he had gone missing. The parents expressed happiness after seeing their son after five years.

