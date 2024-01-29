 Suburban Passengers Association Urges Introduction Of Extra Services On Thane-Kasara/Karjat Sections
A memorandum was presented to Central Railway’s General Manager, Ram Karan Yadav by Nandakumar Deshmukh, chairman of the Suburban Passengers Association, on Sunday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Suburban Passengers Association Urges Introduction of Extra Services On Thane-Kasara/Karjat Sections | Representational Image

After the suburban passengers expressed concerns about the introduction of additional long-distance trains into the already congested network of the city, a memorandum was presented to Central Railway’s General Manager, Ram Karan Yadav by Nandakumar Deshmukh, chairman of the Suburban Passengers Association, on Sunday.

The association sought the introduction of additional suburban services between Thane-Kasara and Thane-Karjat sections. Deshmukh highlighted the congestion at Thane station, expressing passenger concerns. Yadav conducted an extensive safety inspection of the suburban section between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan stations and later assured association members of addressing the issues raised.

article-image

The inspection covered various aspects, including safety measures, mechanical and electrical stalls, operating and commercial stalls, as well as interactions with station staff. Key stops on the inspection included Dadar, Ghatkopar, Thane, Diva, and Kalyan stations.

