Mumbai News: 65,000 Flower Trees To Be Planted Along CSMT-Thane Railway Tracks

Mumbai: The Mumbai division of Central Railway (CR) has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to plant 65,000 Bougainvillea flower trees along the railway tracks between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane.

“This eco-friendly initiative comes in response to a tragic toll of 782 lives lost due to track trespassing in the suburban section last year,” said an official. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on January 24 outlines a 15-month project to plant the trees.

The Bougainvillea flower project

The project, commencing on January 26, aims to be completed within three months, with BPCL taking charge of plant maintenance for the initial year. “The plants, ranging from 2-3 feet in height, will be provided and planted by BPCL,” said an official.

“The primary goal of the initiative is to enhance safety by utilising Bougainvillea flower trees as a natural deterrent against unauthorised track crossings, creating a secure environment for commuters,” he said.

BPCL’s responsibilities include plant maintenance, watering, organic manure application, periodic weeding, and tagging for plantation. Both the parties are

While the MOU outlines a three-month timeline, both parties are aiming for completion within one month.