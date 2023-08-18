Subject Of Lookout Notice Vanishes From Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport | File pic

Mumbai: The subject of a lookout notice absconded from Mumbai International Airport on Thursday.

The individual, identified as Jahagir Mohmmad Abu Hanif (54), from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, was the subject of a lookout notice issued by the Tamil Nadu police. A case was lodged against him at Sahar police station on August 16.

Accused evaded custom officers checking

According to the FIR, on August 16, Hanif arrived in Mumbai from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. During passport checks by immigration officers, it was discovered that he was the subject of a lookout notice issued by the Tamil Nadu police.

The immigration officers informed the Tamil Nadu police, who requested custody of Jahagir to the local police until their arrival in Mumbai.

Subsequently, he was accompanied by an immigration officer to customs for further processing. While customs officers were inspecting Hanif’s luggage, they encountered something suspicious. Consequently, customs officers detained him, and the immigration officer stayed with him.

Another individual was brought to the Sahar police station by different immigration officers. The customs officers requested Hanif’s passport and additional documents for inspection. While the immigration officer presented Hanif’s passport, he left to retrieve the other documents. During the officer’s absence, Hanif departed with his belongings and passport.

As a result, a case was registered against him under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC Act at Sahar station.