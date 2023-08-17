Mumbai News: Court Denies Pre-Arrest Bail To Man Booked For Giving ‘Triple Talaq’ To Wife

Representative Image

A court has denied anticipatory bail to a 28-year-old man accused of giving 'triple talaq' to his wife. The accused gave divorce to her wife by uttering the 'talaq' word thrice, even though it is against the law, the court said. Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) M H Pathan rejected his anticipatory bail application on August 10.

As per the police, the informant (the woman) lodged a report that she married the accused as per Muslim customs in March 2022 and moved to her in-laws' house. However, three days after the marriage, the husband and her mother-in-law started demanding money from her father for purchasing a motorcycle and ornaments, the police said. They allegedly started abusing the woman and ill-treated her.

The woman claimed that her husband had an affair with another woman and she would visit their house. When she opposed, her mother-inlaw and sister-in-law abused and beat her, it was alleged. The woman's husband threatened to kill her if she talked about it with anyone, the police said. Later, the husband gave divorce to her by uttering "talaq, talaq, talaq," the woman told the police.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Sahar police in Mumbai's suburb of Andheri registered a case against her husband and in-laws in June. Apprehending arrest in the case, the accused sought prearrest bail. However, court denied and said, “He has given talaq to informant (woman) by uttering words talaq, talaq, talaq, though it is against the law.” The court, however, granted pre-arrest bail to the other accused in the case, saying that the allegations against them were general in nature.

