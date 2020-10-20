Maha SSC and HSC Re-Exam set for November-December: Check tentative schedule

Students who have failed in Standard 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Standard 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations can appear for the re-examination in November-December, as announced by the Maharashtra State Board on Tuesday. Theory (written) examinations will be conducted offline and internal assessment (oral and practical) examinations will be conducted via phone calls or online, if required, by maintaining COVID-19 protocols in the respective schools and junior colleges, informed the state board.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released a notification on October 20 stating, "Students who were unable to pass Standard 10 (SSC) and Standard 12 (HSC) board examinations and ATKT students can appear for re-examination in November-December. Students who have failed in Standard 10 (SSC) board examinations can appear for the theory written examinations from November 20 to December 5, 2020. Students who have failed in Standard 12 (HSC) board (general and bifocal) examinations can appear from November 20 to December 10. Those who have failed in HSC (vocational) can appear from November 20 to December 7, 2020."

In addition, the MSBSHSE stated, "The internal assessment (oral and practical re-examinations) for Standard 10 will be conducted from November 18 to December 5 by the respective schools. While, for Standard 12, the internal assessment will be conducted from November 18 to December 10, 2020, by the respective junior colleges."

Sandeep Sangve, secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division said, "The theory re-examinations will be conducted offline by maintaining Covid-19 protocols. Students should confirm with their schools and junior colleges and check the Maharashtra State Board official website for the final dates of the re-examinations and not believe any fake WhatsApp messages."

Students need to fill online application forms from October 20 to October 29 in order to appear for these re-examinations. This year, over 1.25 lakh students have not cleared the SSC examinations and around 1.80 lakh students have not passed in the HSC board examinations in Maharashtra. In addition, some students have got an ATKT, as they have failed in two subjects. These students are allowed to secure admissions to the next academic year, provided they clear the backlog examinations of the respective subjects.

The re-examinations were tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October. However, the examination process has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.