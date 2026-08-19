Students Should Identify Their Strengths, Contribute To Society: Chandrakant Patil | File Pic

Mumbai: Students should make constructive use of their time, understand their own interests and abilities, and actively participate in social work, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday.

Patil made the remarks during a two-hour interaction with students at Mantralaya, where he discussed their academic, social and personal concerns. Students also shared their experiences regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), including its benefits and challenges.

“Student life is an important stage for personality development. Along with acquiring knowledge and skills, students should develop a sense of social responsibility and contribute to society,” Patil said.

He said efforts were underway to launch an initiative through universities, colleges and the Higher and Technical Education Department to provide female students with monthly pocket money of Rs 2,000. The proposed initiative is aimed at supporting girls pursuing higher education and helping them become more financially independent and confident.

Patil also urged students studying history to go beyond academic learning and take responsibility for preserving the state’s historical and cultural heritage. Students should take the lead in conserving historical monuments, architecture and cultural assets, he said.

The minister said the government was also working to expand internship opportunities so that students could gain practical experience alongside classroom education.

Emphasising the importance of regular communication between students and educational institutions, Patil urged students to raise their concerns openly and asked universities and colleges to maintain continuous dialogue with them.

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He said academic progress was important, but students also required guidance and opportunities to discuss their difficulties and future plans.

Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni, the principal of Khalsa College and students from Ruia College and Siddharth College were present during the interaction.

Patil said such direct interactions would help the education department better understand students’ expectations, difficulties and aspirations and work towards addressing them.

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