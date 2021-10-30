Students of Mumbai University can now access degree certificates digitally; 12 lakh certificates uploaded online

Students of Mumbai University can now access their degree certificates digitally from a repository dating back to 2014. The university has placed more than 12 lakh degree certificates on Digi Locker, which can be accessed by registering on the website.

The UGC had asked all education institutions in the country to create Digi Lockers for educational certificates as part of the National Academic Depository (NAD) programme and provide access to students, past and present, to their certificates online.

In Maharashtra, five universities have digitized their degree certificates and together made 24.88 lakh certificates available in Digi Locker in Phase I. Of these, Mumbai University, which digitized 12.43 lakh certificates from 2014 to 2020, accounts for more than 50 per cent of these. “In Phase II, we plan to upload more than five lakh degree certificates of the last five years on Digi Locker,” said Dr Vinod Patil, Director, Board of Examination and Evaluation.

Dr Pravin Shinkar, senior programmer with Mumbai University’s Central Computing Faculty has been working as the nodal officer of the NAD programme and is credited with uploading the 12 lakh certificates.

“As per the new national education policy 2020, it is essential that information technology is used to provide online facilities to students. Mumbai University has taken the requisite steps, and degree certificates on Digi Locker is part of the same process,” said Dr Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor, Mumbai University.

How can students access their certificates

1. Students can register on https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard with their Aadhaar Card and mobile numbers.

2. Write Mumbai University followed by the roll number/seat number of their final year.

3. Insert their registration number written on the left side of the certificate. For eg. 19-MCOE-18D-0570-00021487.

4. Students should write their full name on the marksheet.

5. Enter the examination year, and the degree certificate will be visible.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:26 PM IST