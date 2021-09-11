e-Paper Get App

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister
Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:43 PM IST

Mumbai: Governor Koshyari appoints Dr Ujwala Chakradeo as new VC of SNDT Women's University

Dr Chakradeo succeeds Dr Shashikala Wanjari, whose term ended on July 2, following which professor Suhas Pednekar, the vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai was holding the additional charge of SNDT Women's University.
PTI
Dr. Ujwala Shirish Chakradeo | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of universities in the state, has appointed Dr Ujwala Shirish Chakradeo as the new vice chancellor (VC) of the SNDT Women's University here, an official said on Saturday.

Dr Chakradeo, who is currently serving as the principal of Smt Manoramabai Mundle College of Architecture in Nagpur, has been appointed as the VC for a term of five years from the date she assumes office, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Dr Chakradeo succeeds Dr Shashikala Wanjari, whose term ended on July 2, following which professor Suhas Pednekar, the vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai was holding the additional charge of SNDT Women's University.

Dr Chakradeo (59) earned her B Arch degree from the VRCE, Nagpur, and obtained an M.Tech degree in Urban Planning and PhD in Architecture Education from VNIT, Nagpur.

She started her career as a lecturer at LAD College, Nagpur in 1985, and later served as a professor and principal of Smt Manoramabai Mundle College of Architecture, the statement said

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:43 PM IST
