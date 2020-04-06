Students need not worry as no exams to be cancelled, state higher education minister

A committee has been set up by Samant for the purpose of conducting all exams. This committee comprises of MU Vice Chancellor (VC) Suhas Pednekar, Savitribai Phule Pune University VC Nitin Karmalkar, SNDT University VC Shashikala Wanjari, Shivaji University, Kolhapur VC Devanand Shinde, directorate of technical education director Abhay Wagh and directorate of higher technical education director Dhanraj Mane.

In addition, the MU has started an online counselling service to help people tackle psychological and emotional issues. Vivek Belhekar, professor of MU, said, "The counseling process includes three simple steps. It involves online registration of the counseling request, online psychometrics assessment of counselee, followed by online counseling. Those who have registered shall receive a link for psychometrics assessment and counseling as it is available in Marathi, Hindi and English language.

"In addition, the facility has developed multi-lingual information handouts that provides easy to implement solutions for emotional issues, work from home and productivity related issues, children and senior citizens related issues.

Multipurpose labs will be established in state universities with an aim to reserach and work on health issues, illnesses and signs of the coronavirus. One such lab has been established at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded. Also, students of National Service Scheme (NSS) will assist the health department in medical kit and equipments in various universities. Around 27 NSS students are assisting in medical kit provision at Solapur University.