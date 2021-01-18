Students can appear for optional subjects in Maharashtra HSC board exams this year

Students appearing for Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations will be allowed to appear for the chosen optional subjects this year, directed the state school education department. The department released a government resolution (GR) on Monday allowing students of HSC board one last chance to appear for optional subject exams that were not in the Group A, B and C option given to junior colleges.

In 2019, the state school education department had directed junior colleges to delete certain optional subjects that have fewer takers, reduce choice of optional subjects given to students and stick to Group A, B and C pattern. But since some junior colleges did not follow the direction, the state has now allowed students to appear for those optional subjects in HSC board exams this year.

Girish Salve, Vice-Principal (VP) of Chetana College, Bandra (East), said, "In 2019, the state had directed junior colleges to reduce the subject options under Group A, B and C given to students. Some subjects have less than 20 students who opt for it so it is difficult for colleges to appoint teachers for the same. For these subjects with fewer takers, colleges were informed to reduce options but some have failed to do so."

Salve added, "Now, even though there are a few students who have chosen certain optional subjects across science, arts and commerce streams, the state school education department has allowed those students to appear for those subjects in Class 12 HSC board exams to be conducted post April 15, 2021."

The GR dated January 18, 2021 said, "Students can appear for chosen optional subjects as per old pattern under Group A, B and C for Class 12 HSC board exams. But the new batch of students seeking admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) this year will not be given these subject options by junior colleges. The subject options will be streamlined under Group A, B and C."

Deadline extended

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline to fill Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination forms online till January 28 and with late fee till February 6, 2021.