Strike for OPS prompts Maharashtra govt to form committee

Strike for OPS prompts govt to form committee

Mumbai: After 17 lakh state government employees went on strike on Tuesday demanding implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation announced the formation of a committee of retired IAS officials to give suggestions over the issue. On its first day, the strike was partially successful as it evinced response in the rural and semi-urban parts of the state but fell flat in the urban centres.

Assuring that the government is “positive” towards the issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to call off the strike, mentioning the hassles faced by the public. Speaking in the state assembly, he said, “The government has decided to form the committee which will comprise retired IAS officials Subodhkumar, KP Bakshi, Sudhirkumar Shrivastav and the Comptroller and Auditor General Director. The committee will submit a report within three months. We want to assure (protestors) that the State Government will take care of the post-retirement life of employees.”

The CM even said that the employees can continue to strike if they aren't satisfied with the government action. “Let the committee file the report, let the state government see all the sides of the issue and come out with a solution. Till then, unions need to call off the strike,” said Shinde. He said that the government will give retrospective benefits to the employees once the decision is made.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers met the delegation representing Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Association. After assurance from the CM, the association called off their strike.

Assembly Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and state Congress chief Nana Patole have demanded to implement the scheme on the lines of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.