Strict Action Against Online Platforms Supplying Expired Food: Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Food and Drug Administration and Consumer Affairs Minister Narhari Zirwal has warned that strict action will be taken against online food delivery platforms found supplying expired or outdated food items to consumers. Replying to a question raised by MLA Bhimrao Tapkir in the State Assembly, the minister said consumer safety would not be compromised under any circumstances.

Zirwal informed that a complaint was received in Pune regarding the delivery of expired food items through online platform Blinkit. Although initial inquiry found no concrete evidence, a detailed audit and examination of documents later confirmed that outdated food products had been distributed through the platform. Legal action has been initiated against the company and a fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed.

Also Watch:

The minister said 191 new officers have been appointed in the Food and Drug Administration to strengthen enforcement. He added that officials will be directed to take suo motu action instead of waiting for complaints.

Zirwal further stated that suggestions from public representatives in major cities will be compiled and forwarded to the Centre for strengthening regulations related to online food delivery services. During the discussion, MLA Amit Deshmukh suggested obtaining self-declarations from companies assuring that expired food items would not be sold through their platforms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/