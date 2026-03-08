Strength In Every Stride: Nearly 750 Women Run For Empowerment At KDMC's 'Runaragini Marathon' In Kalyan

Marking International Women’s Day, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), in collaboration with the Kalyan Runners Group, Vaishnavi Maternity Home and Trimatics Organisation, successfully organised the “Runaragini Marathon”, receiving an overwhelming response from women across age groups. |

Kalyan: Marking International Women’s Day, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), in collaboration with the Kalyan Runners Group, Vaishnavi Maternity Home and Trimatics Organisation, successfully organised the “Runaragini Marathon”, receiving an overwhelming response from women across age groups.

Three Races, One Spirit

The marathon featured 10 km, 5 km and 3 km race categories, attracting nearly 750 participants, ranging from teenage girls to senior citizens. The vibrant participation reflected the spirit of women’s empowerment, with participants symbolically embodying the strength and resilience associated with the title Runaragini.

Adding a unique social dimension to the event, several participants took part in the “Best Theme” category, where women dressed as Savitribai Phule, the pioneer of women’s education in India. Through this creative tribute, participants spread a powerful message of education, equality and women’s empowerment, making the marathon not just a sporting event but also a platform for social awareness.

Civic Leaders Cheer the Runners

Winners of the various race categories were felicitated with trophies by distinguished guests. KDMC Mayor Harshali Choudhary and Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal extended their greetings to all the participants and congratulated the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Goyal highlighted the vital role women play in society. He said women are a constant source of inspiration and strength, both in families and in the larger community. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Ashwin Kakkar of Vaishnavi Maternity Home and Dr. Shobha Patil of Trimatics Organisation, along with the sponsors and organisers, for successfully hosting the event.

Spreading the Message of Conservation

During the programme, Mayor Choudhary and Commissioner Goyal also visited the Energy Conservation Awareness Stall set up by the KDMC Electricity Department under the guidance of Additional City Engineer (Electrical) Prashant Bhagwat. The dignitaries appreciated the initiative and encouraged officials to continue spreading awareness about energy conservation among citizens.

The Runaragini Marathon emerged as a vibrant celebration of women’s strength, unity and determination, making International Women’s Day in Kalyan both meaningful and memorable.

