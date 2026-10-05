‘Stop Unauthorised Fundraising Under The Guise Of Drought Relief’: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Demands Action In Mira-Bhayandar

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Bhayandar, October 5, 2026: As various efforts are underway to collect funds across Mira-Bhayandar to assist drought-affected farmers in Maharashtra, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has demanded strict action against those collecting funds unauthorisedly in the name of drought relief. He has issued an official letter regarding this to the District Collector and the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner.

Verification Of Fundraising Permits

Sarnaik demanded that authorities immediately verify the permits of those gathering funds for drought victims in the Mira-Bhayandar area. He further requested that if funds are being collected without permission, the activity should be stopped immediately. A case should be registered against those defrauding the public and committing financial irregularities, and strict legal action must be taken.

The Mira-Bhayandar BJP unit has undertaken a "Relief Fund" campaign. Earlier, aid worth Rs 1 crore was extended to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, BJP MLA Narendra Mehta had resolved to collect approximately Rs 6 crore from the city for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, leading to an active fund collection drive in the area.

Warning Against Unauthorised Collections

However, Minister Sarnaik highlighted in his letter that certain individuals and organisations have been observed gathering money without valid permits. Consequently, he urged the public not to hand over money to such unauthorised entities.

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To ensure aid reaches drought-hit farmers directly, Minister Sarnaik appealed to citizens to contribute only through the Maharashtra Government’s Chief Minister Relief Fund or other government-authorised channels. He also advised donors to verify whether individuals collecting funds possess official district administration authorisation and receipts before contributing.

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