Learn Marathi By August 2027, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Non-Marathi Drivers

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday urged non-Marathi drivers operating autorickshaws, taxis and app-based cabs to use the current stay on the mandatory requirement to learn Marathi as an opportunity to lean the language.
Sarnaik asked non-Marathi drivers not to neglect learning the language on account of the stay on the mandate. He urged them to either join the second phase of the state’s "Maharashtra Majha! Marathi Majhi Samvad Bhasha!" campaign, or learn the language through online resources.
The mandate for drivers to possess a working understanding of Marathi has been stayed till August 18, 2027.
The "Maharashtra Majha! Marathi Majhi Samvad Bhasha!" campaign is being implemented by the transport department, the State Marathi Development Institute and the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad. It seeks to support drivers in Maharashtra in communicating better with passengers and other citizens.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stayed the implementation of the law about drivers knowing Marathi following representations from associations of autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
The requirement had drawn opposition from several auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across Maharashtra, who argued that they needed more time to learn Marathi. Several drivers also staged protests, alleging that the language requirement and proposed action against those failing to meet it were unfair.
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