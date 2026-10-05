Learn Marathi By August 2027, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Non-Marathi Drivers

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday urged non-Marathi drivers operating autorickshaws, taxis and app-based cabs to use the current stay on the mandatory requirement to learn Marathi as an opportunity to lean the language.

Sarnaik asked non-Marathi drivers not to neglect learning the language on account of the stay on the mandate. He urged them to either join the second phase of the state’s "Maharashtra Majha! Marathi Majhi Samvad Bhasha!" campaign, or learn the language through online resources.

राज्यात रिक्षा, टॅक्सी आणि ॲपआधारित प्रवासी वाहने चालविणाऱ्या अमराठी भाषिक चालकांनी स्थगितीचा आधार घेऊन मराठी शिकण्याकडे दुर्लक्ष करू नये. ‘महाराष्ट्र माझा! मराठी माझी संवाद भाषा!’ अभियानाच्या दुसऱ्या टप्प्यात सहभागी होऊन सर्व अमराठी चालकांनी व्यावहारिक मराठी आत्मसात करावी, असे आवाहन परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सरनाईक यांनी केले आहे. यासाठी परिवहन विभाग, राज्य मराठी विकास संस्था आणि कोकण मराठी साहित्य परिषद यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने ‘हिंदुहृदयसम्राट बाळासाहेब ठाकरे मराठी भाषा पाठ्यक्रम अभियान’ राबविण्यात येत आहे. या अभियानाच्या पहिल्या टप्प्यात राज्यभरात १८० पेक्षा अधिक ठिकाणी शाखा सुरू करण्यात आल्या. सुमारे १,८०० शिक्षकांच्या माध्यमातून १ लाख ६५ हजार ८०० हून अधिक अमराठी चालकांना व्यावहारिक मराठीचे प्रशिक्षण देण्यात आले आहे. मात्र, राज्यात अद्याप सुमारे ८ ते ९ लाख अमराठी चालक रिक्षा, टॅक्सी आणि ॲपआधारित वाहने चालवत आहेत. त्यामुळे उर्वरित चालकांपर्यंत पोहोचण्यासाठी अभियानाचा दुसरा टप्पा सुरू करण्यात आला आहे. मर्यादित वेळेमध्ये इतक्या मोठ्या प्रमाणात अमराठी चालकांना व्यवहारिक मराठी भाषा शिकवणे एक मोठे आव्हान आहे. त्यामुळे ज्या अमराठी चालकांनी मराठी भाषा शिकलेली नाही त्यांनी तातडीने प्रशिक्षण वर्गात नाव नोंदवावे अथवा ऑनलाईन पद्धतीने मराठी भाषा शिकावी – मंत्री प्रताप सरनाईक @PratapSarnaik #मराठीभाषा #मराठी — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) October 5, 2026

The mandate for drivers to possess a working understanding of Marathi has been stayed till August 18, 2027.

The "Maharashtra Majha! Marathi Majhi Samvad Bhasha!" campaign is being implemented by the transport department, the State Marathi Development Institute and the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad. It seeks to support drivers in Maharashtra in communicating better with passengers and other citizens.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stayed the implementation of the law about drivers knowing Marathi following representations from associations of autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

The requirement had drawn opposition from several auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across Maharashtra, who argued that they needed more time to learn Marathi. Several drivers also staged protests, alleging that the language requirement and proposed action against those failing to meet it were unfair.

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