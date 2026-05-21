Stone-Pelting During Bandra Demolition Drive: 16 Held, Attempt To Murder Charges Invoked |

Mumbai: The Nirmal Nagar Police on Thursday registered an FIR against 10 individuals and others for allegedly attempting to murder, rioting, and committing several other offences, and subsequently arrested 16 people in connection with the stone-pelting incident in Bandra East on Wednesday. The case was registered after a group of people allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and other security staff during Western Railway’s massive anti-encroachment drive in Bandra East’s Garib Nagar area on Wednesday.

The police have invoked Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 61(2), 121(1), 121(2), 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 146 of the Bharatiya Railway Act, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shaikh, 19, Zakir Abbasi, Mohammad Ansari, 30, Salauddin Shaikh, 26, Rahim Khan, 19, Mohammad Furkhan, 21, Nazim Mohammad, 20, Mohammad Ahmed, 46, Israr Khan, 19, and Mofin Khan, 26.

According to the FIR, following an order by the Bombay High Court, the railway administration decided to demolish encroachments on railway land outside Bandra Railway Station in Bandra East from May 19 to May 23. On May 20, at around 10 am, the demolition drive began in the presence of Mumbai Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and railway officials.

However, at around 4.30 pm, nearly 100 to 150 people from Garib Nagar gathered at the spot and started raising slogans demanding that the demolition be stopped. Police officials repeatedly instructed the crowd through a megaphone to vacate the area. Despite the warnings, the crowd allegedly became aggressive.

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Police officials warned the crowd that force would be used if they failed to disperse. However, the mob allegedly began pelting stones, cement blocks, and paver blocks at police personnel and railway officials. The police then resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, and a few people were detained.

Due to the stone-pelting and attack with cement and paver blocks, more than five police personnel and a few locals sustained injuries.

Dharmendra Singh, 50, an Assistant Police Inspector with the RPF, lodged the complaint on behalf of the government, following which the Nirmal Nagar Police registered the FIR.

The police said that the situation is now under control, and the authorities are clearing the debris from the demolition site.

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