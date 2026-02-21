 Stone Attack Shocks Nallasopara: 31-Year-Old Man Brutally Killed In Broad Daylight Over Lingering Rivalry
A 31-year-old man, Shubham Mishra, was allegedly stabbed and then bludgeoned to death with a stone in Nallasopara on Friday night. Police said he was lured near a temple after an earlier dispute with a group of youths. A case has been registered against five named accused and several unidentified accomplices.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
A shocking incident has come to light where a young man was brutally murdered with a stone in Nallasopara. | Representational Image

Nallasopara: A shocking incident has come to light where a young man was brutally murdered with a stone in Nallasopara. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Shubham Mishra. Preliminary reports suggest that the killing was the result of a long-standing grudge.

Victim Identified and Background

Shubham Mishra, a resident of the Gala Nagar area in Nallasopara (East), had reportedly been involved in a dispute with a group of youths a few days prior. On Friday night, Shubham and his friends were at a local hotel. During their time there, an argument broke out regarding their previous conflict.

Around 11:30 PM that same night, the suspects allegedly lured Shubham to a small shop in front of the Hanuman Temple in Nallasopara (West) under the pretext of smoking a cigarette.

Once he arrived, the attackers stabbed Shubham in the thigh with a knife. They then proceeded to brutally bludgeon his head and face with a heavy stone, killing him on the spot.

Police Respond to Scene

Upon receiving information about the crime, the Nallasopara Police rushed to the scene. They conducted a formal investigation (panchnama) and sent the body for an autopsy.

Based on a complaint filed by Ankit Brijesh Pandey, the Nallasopara Police have registered a case against Roshan Singh,Jagan Mehndi, Sunil Malusare (alias Bigshow), Suraj Singh (alias Kabate), Tinkle Mishra and 4 to 5 other unidentified accomplices

The police are currently investigating the matter to apprehend the accused.

