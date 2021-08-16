Stock unavailable: No COVID-19 vaccination drive on August 16 in Kalyan-Dombivili

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has announced that no vaccination drive will be conducted on Tuesday, August 17.

The KDMC authorities had announced no vaccination drive on Tuesday giving non-availability of stock in the centres, which are not made available from the government. Hence, on prior basis they had announced the cancelation of the drive for the safety and convenience of the citizens.

The KDMC official claimed the further announcement for availability will be made as per the availability.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 09:03 PM IST