'Still Struggling To Find Closure': Victims' Family Disappointed As Bombay HC Reduces Convict's Life Sentence To 20 Years In Keenan Santos-Reuben Fernandes Murder Case | Keenan's twin brothers; Sheldon Santos & Shane Santos

Mumbai: “We are really not happy with the judgment. However, we respect the decisions taken by the courts,” remarked Shane Santos, whose brother Keenan Santos, 24, was fatally stabbed in 2011. Keenan and Reuben Fernandes, 29, who was also killed, were assaulted by a group of men who had allegedly molested their female friends.

Talking to The FPJ, Shane, who pursued law after his brother’s murder and is now a lawyer, and his twin brother Sheldon lamented that it has been 15 years, but the family is still struggling to find closure. Their 62-year-old mother preferred not to speak to the media.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Jitendra Fakirchand Rana alias Chaina, but reduced his life sentence to 20 years. Two others, Sunil Omprakash Both alias Chota and Deepak Ishwar Piwal, were acquitted of the murder charge. The court upheld their convictions for causing simple hurt and the one-year sentence imposed by the trial court. The brothers described the reduction in the life sentence as “disappointing”, asserting that they wanted the convicts to remain behind bars for the rest of their lives.

When the incident occurred, both Shane and Sheldon, now a photographer, were 18 years old. Shane recalled how his father, who was an engineer and passed away in 2025, “devoted much of his life to pursuing justice”. He added, “Our father met several people and followed up with the authorities. I feel the government did a very good job; it appointed a special public prosecutor. Whether individual officers carried out every investigative step properly is a matter that has to be examined on the facts of the case.”

Shane argued that the chain of events established the intention to commit the assault. “Four people initially came to the spot when the girls were being harassed. They later returned with weapons. We believe that returning with weapons showed their intention to assault. We do not agree with the court’s reasoning behind acquitting two accused of murder,” he said.

The brothers also said their family had faced threats during the court proceedings and lived under the shadow of fear because the families of the accused live in the vicinity. “For 15 years, we have gone through a lot... emotionally, it has been very heavy,” Sheldon sighed, reflecting on the future course of action. “Now we are confused about whether to continue fighting or move on with our own lives. Mental health also becomes important.”