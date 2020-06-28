Stay within 2 km of your residence: Mumbai Police says vehicles venturing beyond this for 'fun' will be impounded

For those among us who think the dangers of the novel coronavirus outbreak are in the past, the Mumbai Police has a message. As per an official statement, vehicles are not allowed to wander out of a two kilometre radius of their residence, unless it is for essential services, or the person is travelling to go to their workplace.

"Movement beyond 2 Km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies," the Police guidelines said, adding that vehicles that were found plying away from their local areas without a valid reason would be "compulsorily impounded".

This came into effect as people have now begun violating norms and travelling to public places such as the beaches and promenades. As the CP of Mumbai police put it in a Twitter post, if you decide to drive around for fun, "we know a spot for your car".