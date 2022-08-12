e-Paper Get App

Stationery shop gutted in fire in Nerul

The shop was located at Neelkanth Pride in sector 42 A in the Seawoods area in Nerul.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
Stationery shop gutted in fire in Nerul | FPJ

A stationery shop was gutted after a fire broke out on Thursday morning in sector 42 A in Nerul. The fire brigade brought the fire under control in a half an hour operation. However, a fireman received minor injuries during the fire-fighting operation.

According to an official from Nerul Fire station, the fire broke out between 6.30 am to 7 am at Mahesh Galaxy when the shop was closed. The exact reason for the fire is not known, however, short-circuit was believed to be the reason. Mahesh Patel, owner of the shop said that he opens the shop around 9 am. However, the fire broke out even before 7 am.

The shop was located at Neelkanth Pride in sector 42 A in the Seawoods area in Nerul. The intensity of the fire was heavy due to the presence of combustible items in the shop. “Computer, Xerox, stationery, and other similar materials were gutted in the fire,” said an official from Nerul fire station.

