State’s Police Complaint Authority has a member with criminal history

Mumbai: After a delay of over two months in the appointments of new pannel of state Police Complaints Authority (PCA), the state government still doesn't seem to be serious enough about its importance. One of its members who was recently appointed as authority's eminent member from civil society has criminal cases registered against him.

Rajkumar Dhakane was appointed to the panel of PCA as an eminent member from the civil society on July 14. Dhakane a resident of Yerawada in Pune was booked on the charges of attempt to murder after he allegedly hit a parking attendant in April 2015 at Koregaon Park police station in Pune, while another case is also registered against him.

The state PRO department has given an advertisement for the post of PCA's eminent member on December 4 with the last day of submission was mentioned as December 9. Total of 13 people had applied for the post except for Dhakne.

When asked, Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special) home department, said, "We have called for the report and based on gravity and involvement, a suitable decision will be taken".

Dhakane did not reply to repeated calls and messages.

The PCA adjudicates complaints against police including refusal to file FIR, allegations of high-handedness, custodial torture and shoddy and improper investigations. However, its recommended action against the errant police personnel is not binding upon the government,

PCA was established in 2017 on Supreme Court's directions. The state PCA's committee is consist of a retired High Court judge, a retired IAS officer and two IPS officers, a law officer and an officer from ADG establishment.

The previous PCA pannel was abolish in January after its three-year tenure ended. In March, the state government appointed retired Bombay High Court Justice, Shrihari P Davare as its new chairperson.