State Vigilance Squad Unearthed Illegal Petroleum Stockpile Worth ₹1.20 Crore In Kalyan East’s Usatane Village; Raid Follows Intelligence Inputs |

Kalyan: In a major crackdown on illegal fuel-related activities, the State Vigilance Squad of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has unearthed an unauthorised stockpile of hydrocarbon-based petroleum products worth approximately Rs 1.20 crore in Usatane village of Kalyan East.

Raid Details

The operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs received by the department. Acting under the guidance of Controller Chandrakant Dange, State Vigilance Squad officer Ram raje Bhosale and his team conducted a raid at a premises in Usatane, where a large quantity of hydrocarbon petroleum substances was allegedly being stored illegally.

During the search, officials recovered substantial quantities of petroleum products along with storage equipment and other materials believed to have been used for the handling and preservation of the fuel. The entire stock, along with the associated infrastructure, was seized by the authorities.

Safety Violations

Preliminary investigations revealed that the petroleum products were being stored and handled without the requisite permissions and in violation of prescribed safety norms. Officials noted that the unauthorised operation posed a serious threat to public safety, with the potential risk of fire, explosion and environmental hazards in the surrounding area.

The department estimated the total value of the seized goods at nearly Rs 1.20 crore, making it one of the significant seizures in the region in recent months. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the persons concerned, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended distribution network and possible links to a larger illegal fuel trade.

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Value of Seizure

Senior officials described the action as a major success in the ongoing drive against unauthorised petroleum storage and fuel-related violations. They reiterated that strict action would continue against individuals and entities found indulging in illegal activities that endanger public safety and result in revenue losses to the government.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has appealed to citizens to report any suspicious fuel storage or transportation activities, assuring that information provided by the public would be treated confidentially and acted upon promptly.

Officials further stated that intensified inspections and enforcement drives would continue across the region to curb illegal petroleum-related operations and ensure compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

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