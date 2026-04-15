State ST Corporation Reports ₹591 Crore Annual Loss, Daily Deficit Of ₹1.6 Crore Alarms Maharashtra Government | File Pic

Mumbai: The State Road Transport (ST) Corporation has reported a steep loss of ₹591 crore in the financial year 2025–26, with mounting daily losses emerging as a key concern. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to take urgent corrective steps to arrest the financial slide.

Daily loss concern

At a review meeting held at the ST headquarters, officials revealed that the corporation is incurring an average daily loss of ₹1.6 crore. The ST recorded an annual revenue of ₹11,475 crore, while expenditure rose to ₹12,066 crore. On a daily basis, earnings stood at ₹31.4 crore against expenses of nearly ₹33 crore, leading to consistent losses.

While eight divisions—Jalna, Parbhani, Buldhana, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Akola, Dhule, and Wardha—posted profits, the majority continue to struggle. Key divisions such as Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Thane have seen rising losses, raising concerns at the highest level.

Daily earnings gap

Sarnaik stressed that bridging the daily deficit of ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore must be the immediate focus. He called for improved transport planning and better utilisation of buses and manpower. He also instructed officials to conduct a detailed audit of loss-making divisions and fix accountability.

Taking note of the Nagpur division’s continued losses over the past two years, the minister attributed the situation to weak administrative control and ineffective officers. He directed that underperforming officials be reassigned and competent leadership be put in place. A comprehensive reform plan focusing on administrative discipline, accountability, and efficient resource management is expected to be rolled out soon to stabilise the corporation’s finances.

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