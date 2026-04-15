Mumbai: Malayali Devotees Throng Matunga’s Kochu Guruvayoor Temple For Vishukani On Vishu

Malayali devotees gather in large numbers at Matunga temple to celebrate Vishu with traditional rituals | File Photo

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: Malayalis gathered in large numbers at the Kochu Guruvayoor Temple in Asthika Samaj in Matunga to view traditional Vishukani arrangements on the occasion of Vishu, their New Year, on Wednesday.

Early morning rush at temple

Worshippers began arriving at the temple early in the morning, forming long queues to catch a glimpse of Lord Krishna and the traditional Vishukani arrangement.

The Vishukani, a central ritual of the festival, featured an auspicious display of items such as gold coins, rice, coconut, cucumber, a variety of fruits, and other harvest produce, along with sacred texts like the Ramayana or the Bhagavad Gita, all placed before a large mirror.

Significance of Vishu

Vishu marks the first day of Medam, the opening month of the Malayalam solar calendar. According to belief, viewing the Vishukani as the first sight on Vishu morning is considered highly auspicious and is said to bring luck, peace, and prosperity to families for the year ahead.

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Festivities and traditions

The celebrations also highlight the importance of togetherness, with Vishu Sadhya — a traditional feast — forming an integral part of the festivities.

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