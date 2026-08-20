State Seeks JICA Funding For Uttan-Virar Sea Link | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought the Union Finance Ministry’s approval for Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funding for the Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Connectivity Project, which includes the proposed Uttan-Virar Sea Link.

Fadnavis met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi a few days ago and requested support for securing JICA funding for the project. CM claimed the Minister assured positive consideration for this and support extended for this important project for Maharashtra!

55-km connectivity project

The Uttan-Virar Sea Link is Phase 1 of the larger Versova-Virar Sea Link (VVSL) proposal. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Phase 1 has a total length of 55.12 km, comprising a 24.35-km sea link and connecting roads of 9.32 km at Uttan, 2.5 km at Vasai and 18.95 km at Virar.

The project was earlier proposed under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation as the Versova-Virar Sea Link. It was subsequently transferred to MMRDA, and in 2024 the project was divided into implementation phases, with Uttan-Virar forming Phase 1. The Virar-Palghar section is being examined separately.

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Boost to northern MMR connectivity

The sea link is planned as a major addition to Mumbai’s coastal connectivity network and is expected to improve access to the northern parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project is also intended to support connectivity to residential, commercial and industrial areas and encourage development along the northern MMR corridor.

The proposed link is being positioned as an important component of the broader Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Connectivity Project, which aims to strengthen road connectivity towards the northern region and the upcoming Vadhavan Port.

The project is also expected to integrate with other major road infrastructure in the region, helping create a wider coastal and ring-road network and improving access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

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Funding through external assistance

The Maharashtra government's earlier infrastructure roadmap had estimated the Uttan-Virar sea bridge and connecting roads at Rs 87,427 crore, although subsequent project planning and design changes have led to revised cost estimates.

The state is looking at external financial assistance to fund the large-scale infrastructure project. JICA has previously provided major funding support for Mumbai's infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and underground Metro 3.

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