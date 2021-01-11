State reports 2,438 new Corona cases

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,438 new infections and 40 covid-19 fatalities, pushing its tally to 19,71,552, with 50,101 deaths so far. Moreover, 4,286 patients have been recovered and discharged across the state, increasing the number of recovered patients to 18,67,988.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported less than 500 cases in the last 24 hours, with 434 new cases and nine COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total count to 2,99,323, with 11,195 fatalities till now. However, the doubling rate of the city has increased to 366 days, while the weekly growth rate is constant at 0.21 per cent for the last three months.

Since August 1, Maharashtra has recorded 35,224 deaths, with the most recorded in September. While the state recorded 12,079 deaths in September, the number of deaths every month has been on a decline since October, when the state saw 7,249 fatalities, followed by 3,314 in November, 2,370 in December and 541 from January 1 to January 10.

According to the daily report prepared by Maharashtra’s Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), the state has a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.55 per cent next to the state of Punjab, which has the highest CFR in the country at 3.22 per cent. Maharashtra accounts for 33 per cent of the total deaths in the country at this stage.

“The CFR is close to 5 per cent in July and now it is hovering around 2.5 per cent. We have undertaken several steps to bring down this number, from analysing why a particular district or a hospital is recording a large number of deaths to undertaking changes in clinical management as per advancing guidelines,” said Dr Pradip Awate.