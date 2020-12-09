State lifts ban on recruitment of 6,000 school teachers

Ronald

Recruitment of 6,000 teachers for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Maharashtra has been approved by the state government on Tuesday. The recruitment process was halted since last several years due to financial constraints and lack of funds.

This decision was taken in a meeting between Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. The state government announced in order to provide quality education to students, recruitment of 6,000 teachers in the state has been approved immediately. Gaikwad said, "As per this approval, recruitment process is being started through the Commissioner of Education."

This decision was taken as there are large number of vacant posts in schools. Also, since the commencement of offline lectures for Class 9 to 12 from November 23, 2020, the attendance of students has been steadily increasing, according to the state school education department.

Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister, said, "Zilla Parishad (ZP) and private aided schools have a large number of vacancies for teachers, especially mathematics and science subject teachers."

The teacher recruitment process was stopped and a freeze on hiring was initiated when the current Mahavikas Aghadi government came to power in Maharashtra. Heads of various educational institutions, people's representatives in the field of education, school headmasters and teachers had been repeatedly demanding the state government to lift the ban on teacher recruitment.