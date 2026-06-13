State Govt To Pay Rent For 27 Offices Including Seven Political Parties As Metro 3 Project Stops Reimbursements | File Photo

Mumbai: As the Metro 3 project has stopped reimbursing rent for premises allotted to 27 offices, including those of seven political parties, the state government will now bear the expense from its own treasury.

Barracks land sold to RBI after being handed over to MMRCL

A total of 27 offices were shifted from the barracks on Free Press Journal Road to facilitate the construction of Metro 3 and the Vidhan Bhavan station at Nariman Point. Under an agreement between the state government and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which executed the Metro 3 project, the offices were relocated to rented premises, with the rent reimbursed by MMRCL.

However, from April 1, MMRCL stopped paying the rentals. The plot on which the barracks stood had been handed over to MMRCL to help raise funds for Metro 3. The land has now been sold to the Reserve Bank of India.

PWD to execute leases; GAD to release payments

The 27 offices will eventually move to the upcoming Manora MLA Hostel building, currently under construction. Until then, the state government will pay the rent from its treasury. The public works department (PWD) has been directed to execute lease agreements, while the general administration department (GAD) will release rental payments to landlords.

The political parties currently functioning from rented premises are the NCP-SP, Peasants and Workers Party, Republican Party of India (Democratic), Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, Peoples Republican Party, Samajwadi Party, and the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

State offices such as the 6th Finance Commission, the Controller of Legal Metrology (PWD) and the Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre have also been shifted to rented premises.

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