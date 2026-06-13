Dongri Police Arrest Five Within 24 Hours For Kidnapping, Assaulting Man Over ₹2 Lakh Mobile Phone Dispute | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dongri police arrested five accused within 24 hours of registering a kidnapping and assault case in which a 33-year-old man was confined, assaulted, threatened and subjected to inhuman treatment over a financial dispute.

Five accused identified from Dongri, Prabhadevi, Mazgaon

The accused have been identified as Abdullah Shaukat Bhusani, 21, of MM Residency, Nishanpada Cross Lane, Dongri; Junaid Kayamuddin Khan, 26, of Khaji Compound, BM Marg, Prabhadevi-Lower Parel; Mohammed Saad Subhan Pathan, 26, of Mari Heights, Bellwether Road, near Garden, Mazgaon; Arafat Hasam Khanani, 24, vegetable vendor, of Lodhi House, Khadak, Dongri; and Sahil Swapnil Sheikh, 25, of Kamanwala Building, Zakaria Masjid area, Bisti Mohalla, Khadak, Dongri.

According to the victim and complainant Sachin Pravin Ranpise, 33, the incident occurred between June 8 and June 10, 2026, at MM Residency. Police said Ranpise had allegedly given Rs2 lakh to Abdullah for purchasing a mobile phone. When the money was not returned, the accused allegedly confined him in a room.

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Lawyer friend allegedly threatened to kill him

The complaint stated that Abdullah, Junaid, Arafat and Mohammed Saad held him captive, while two hotel workers assaulted him with a leather belt, injuring his hands, head and back. He alleged that Abdullah’s lawyer friend threatened to kill him, and he was denied food and water and paraded naked in the passage.

After the FIR was registered early on June 11. Acting on inputs that the accused frequented Mazgaon, the detection team laid a trap and arrested them after interrogation. Police recovered offence-linked property.

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