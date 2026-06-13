Mumbai Police Nab Two Accused In Madhya Pradesh Attempted Murder Case Of Air Force Officer After Social Media Threat |

Mumbai: In a joint operation, Mumbai Police apprehended two accused wanted in an attempted murder case involving an Air Force officer in Madhya Pradesh and handed them over to the Satna Police after securing transit remand.

Social media video threatened police personnel as next target

According to police, on June 5, the accused allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol outside the residence of an Air Force officer in the Kothi (Kon Gawan) Police Station jurisdiction of Satna district, Madhya Pradesh. The assailants reportedly fired five rounds with the intention of killing the officer. Following the incident, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Police said that after the offence was registered, the accused uploaded a video on social media allegedly threatening that their next target would be police personnel. Soon after, they switched off their mobile phones and went into hiding.

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Cuffe Parade cyber team detained duo from Kala Ghoda

During the investigation, Satna Police received technical inputs indicating that the accused were travelling in a grey Tata Nexon (registration number MP-19-ZH-7742) and were present in Mumbai, particularly in the areas falling under Azad Maidan, MRA Marg and Cuffe Parade police station limits. A team from Satna Police subsequently arrived in Mumbai and sought assistance from the Cuffe Parade Police.

Acting on information shared by Madhya Pradesh Police, the cyber team of Cuffe Parade Police Station conducted technical surveillance and gathered intelligence through local informants. Based on the inputs, the team traced and detained the two wanted accused along with the vehicle used in the crime from the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amarsingh Ashoksingh Parihar (25), resident of Akauna village, Satna district, Madhya Pradesh and Abhigyan Sankatmochan Tripathi (23), resident of Pateri village, Satna district, Madhya Pradesh. After obtaining transit remand, the Satna Police team left for Madhya Pradesh with the accused for further investigation. The operation was carried out by the Cuffe Parade Police Station team comprising Sub-Inspector Amit Devkar, Head Constable Anil Udage, Constable Wasim Shaikh, and Constable Amar Deshmukh.

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