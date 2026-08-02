State Govt Announces Major Administrative Boost & Infrastructure Push For Thane & Palghar | AI Representational Image

Thane: In a major move aimed at improving revenue administration and public service delivery, the Maharashtra state government has announced the establishment of a new additional collector’s office alongside two new tehsil offices in Thane.

The announcement was made by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on July 29 during the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajasva Samadhan Shibir’ held in Thane.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bawankule highlighted the success of the Maharajasva campaign, describing it as an exemplary initiative in "people-centric and fast-track governance." He noted that the initiative has successfully delivered direct benefits from various government schemes to nearly 76,000 families across the district.

"The objective is to ensure that government schemes reach every citizen directly," Bawankule stated, commending the Thane district administration for its seamless coordination across key departments—including revenue, health, agriculture, women and child development, animal husbandry, sports, and tribal development.

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Infrastructure Development & Land Reforms

Outlining key decisions for the region, the minister detailed several major infrastructure allocations for Thane and Palghar, including:

Educational & Healthcare Facilities: Land allocation for a medical college in Ambernath and a Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Civic Infrastructure: Development of an agricultural unit, a modern convention centre, and various coastal development projects.

In addition to infrastructure push, significant revenue and land reforms were highlighted to ease burden on property owners:

Simplification of Land Use: Scrapping of the Mandatory Non-Agricultural (NA) permission requirement and withdrawal of the fragmentation law.

Regularization: Around 100,000 families in Thane owning small plots constructed prior to October 15, 2023, are set to receive legal property rights.

Upcoming Legislation: Plans to issue formal property cards to flat owners and introduce a comprehensive modern Land Titling Act during the upcoming winter legislative session.

Phase-I Success and Scheme Benefits

Reinforcing the impact of the initiative, Thane Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal confirmed that the first phase of the campaign has directly impacted 76,000 beneficiaries. Key benefits included the granting of land rights under forest laws to tribal communities and the distribution of free sand allocation rights.

The event concluded with the formal distribution of certificates and scheme benefits to eligible citizens across multiple categories.

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