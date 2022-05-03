State flower graces Mumbai as over 6,000 trees blossom

The tamhan, the state flower of Maharashtra, has bloomed at the entrance of the BMC headquarters and in several parts of the city.

Jitendre Pardeshi, head of the BMC’s garden department said, “This tree, scientifically known as Lagerstroemia Indica, outside the BMC building is around 20 feet tall and is seven years old. It blooms every year during this season, especially around Maharashtra Day. There are a total of 6,568 tamhan trees across Mumbai.”

He said the tamhan has never disappointed the city and blossoms every year. It is a delicate crown of reddish, purple and pink flowers and looks like it’s made of very delicate crepe paper. “Hence, it is known as the Queen of Crepe Myrtle and is called jarul in Hindi,” he added.

Assistant Superintendent of the garden, Avinash Yadav, G-South ward, said it is an indigenous tree and is also known as the ‘Pride of India’ as it’s mostly found in our country.

“In Maharashtra, it is mostly found in Vidarbha, Marathwada and western Maharashtra. It is a beautiful seasonal flowering tree that blossoms during the summer in April and May and grows up to 30 feet and starts flowering from the age of six,” said Yadav, adding that it has been planted in all the wards of the city in gardens and next to roads; the BMC, he said, gives special attention to it.

Yadav said the tree has many medical uses. Its bark has hypoglycaemic properties and is used for making medicines for diabetes. The leaves are used to cure fever by making tea, and its seeds have narcotic properties which are also used in making medicines.

“Also, its roots and bark are used for better digestion. Therefore, the entire tree is used for various purposes. It also does not get infected by termites and its wood remains unaffected by salty water which is why it is also used in making boats and ships,” said the garden department officer.

There are 29 tamhan trees at Nepean Sea Road, a few at Pandit Dindayal Upadhayay garden in Dadar West, and some near the new Harit bus stop at Dr E Moses Road, G-South ward, and many other places in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:21 PM IST