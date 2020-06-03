State-board aims to declare SSC, HSC results on time amidst lockdown

Mumbai: Around 30 lakh students awaiting the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board exam results are assured by the state board that their results will be declared on time.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) revealed they are trying their best to announce results despite hurdles due to lockdown restrictions, cancellation of last subject exam and cyclone Nisarga warnings.

As of June 2, the moderation process of answer papers is being conducted in Mumbai suburban district, revealed a senior officer of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division. The officer said, "On June 2, we secured permission from the BMC for transportation and collection of answer papers in the city as Mumbai is in the red zone for coronavirus. We are now in the moderation process following which we will calculate the overall scores and declare results. We have to maintain social distancing among staff, sanitise transport vehicles and ensure safety protocols."

The moderation process (checking of answer papers with high and low scores) may be halted due to the cyclone Nisarga warnings, added the officer. "We will have to act accordingly considering the cyclone warnings in Maharashtra. Initially, the answer papers were stuck at custodian centres due to travel restrictions on account of lockdown but now, we have mobilised transportation of all answer papers as there are a large number of moderators and examiners in Mumbai," the officer said.

In order to avoid any delay in result declaration, on May 7, teachers were directed to assess SSC and HSC board exam answer papers from their home amidst lockdown. Manisha Sawant, an examiner, said, "I went to my school in an autorickshaw to collect answer paper bundles. I completed paper correction from home." Tarun Tiwari, another teacher, said, "Students and parents should realise that just like them, we are also facing lockdown restrictions too. But we have tried our best to complete assessment on priority."

Students and parents need not worry as we are trying our best to announce results, said Sandeep Sangve, secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division. Sangve stated, "We have completed the first moderation round of submission of answer papers in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. We have secured necessary permissions for Mumbai suburban district. We are trying our best to avoid any delay and announce results on priority basis."