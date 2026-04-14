Star Hotels On Playgrounds Allowed Under UDCPR Amendment But Excluded In Congested Mumbai Due To Lack Of Space | File Pic

Mumbai: Even as the Urban Development Department (UDD) has decided to amend the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) to allow the construction of star-category hotels on playgrounds and stadiums, the provision will not apply to Greater Mumbai. Government sources say the exclusion of the Mumbai metropolis is a conscious decision.

Recent Amendment

Firstly, the UDCPR, approved under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and in force since December 2020, does not apply to Mumbai and certain other planning authorities. Secondly, the recent amendment permitting star-category hotels, malls, sports shops and integrated retail facilities clearly states that integrated sports complexes will not be allowed in congested areas.

Given that Mumbai lacks the required contiguous land parcel of five hectares, as mandated for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to develop integrated sports complexes, including the city in the amendment does not arise, a government official said on condition of anonymity.

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