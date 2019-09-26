Staircase collapse: Contractor arrested for negligence in Khar

Mumbai: A day after staircase of a five-storey building collapsed, killing a 10-year-old girl at Khar, the police arrested the contractor, Rajeev Sawant (35), on Wednesday. Police said the arrested accused contractor has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Sources said a BMC official approached police on Wedn­e­s­­day after a portion of a ground-plus-five storey residential building, Bhole Apar­t­ments, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon near Khar Gymkh­ana, killing a girl and injuring two others.

10-year-old Mahi Motwani, who was pulled out of debris, was later declared dead at Lilavati hospital. Police booked the contractor for having knowledge that death may be caused by one’s act.

Acting on the FIR, cops arrested Rajeev Sawant from his residence within hours. Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) said, “Sawant was arrested and produced in a local court, which remanded him in a two-day police custody.

It came to light Sawant was conducting repairs and it is suspected the collapse was triggered during the renovation.” On Tuesday, one of the residents said the renovation was underway on the fourth floor and the ground floor, which could have triggered the collapse.

“We also felt a vibration when the work was going on. I had also complained about the same to the chairman and secretary to stop the work. Despite repeated attempts, no action had been taken,” said the resident.