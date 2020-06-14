SSR Suicide: Room locked from inside, no suicide note; was under psychiatric treatment for depression

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The police have not found any suicide note but said the actor had been depressed for the past few months and had been under treatment. Confirming the incident, Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9, said, "Rajput has committed suicide by hanging. We have not found any suicide note and his body has been sent for postmortem examination." "From the ligature mark on his neck, it seems clear he hanged himself. His bedroom door too was locked and his family has also not voiced any suspicions. The post-mortem report will clear the rest," said an officer.

As of now, the police are tightlipped about the reason for his depression. However, they are investigating the financial angle and whether there was any personal reason which may have pushed the actor to take the drastic step. By an uncanny coincidence, last Monday, his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of her residential apartment. The police have denied any connection between the two incidents.

According to Mumbai Police, around 2pm on Sunday, they learnt about his death and in the next 30 minutes, a Bandra Police team had reached his residence on Hill Road. By the time the police reached the spot, his body had already been brought down and kept on the bed. The police said he may have hanged himself between 10am and 1pm and at the time of the incident, his house help, chef and creative manager were present in the house. As per the statement of his house help, Rajput had woken up around 6.30am, had pomegranate juice around 9.30am and returned to his room.

Around 10.30am, his chef had asked him what he wanted for lunch but he did not respond. When two-three hours had passed without any response from him, his manager contacted his sister, who also lives in Mumbai. When she arrived at his residence, she called for a key cutter. When the door was opened, he was found hanging by a green kurta from the ceiling fan. His manager told police that Singh had been depressed but was not on medication. The police could not find any medicine or medical papers in the room.

According to senior police officers, a well-known psychiatrist had been treating him for depression for the last six months. He is reported to have confirmed this on being contacted by the police. In her statement, his sister denied that her brother was going through any financial crisis. However, the police said they would verify her claims.