Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Father's condition deteriorates after news of son's suicide

Patna: After news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide at his residence in Mumbai, the condition of his father who lives in Patna's Rajiv Nagar colony has deteriorated.

A huge crowd has gathered at his Patna residence. They said the condition of the actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh has deteriorated and he is not in a position to speak.

Lakshmi Devi, the caretaker of Sudhant Singh's Patna residence, said the news of his death came through telephone. She said Sushant Singh's elder sister who lives in Chandigarh is on the way to Patna.

Sushant Singh hailed from Maldiha at Badhra Kothi of Bihar's Purnea district. He participated in a family event the last time he came to his village. People here are still not convinced that Sushant Singh has committed suicide.