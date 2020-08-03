SSR searched ''schizophrenia', 'bipolar disorder' 'painless death' on Internet

Amidst the raging controversy over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh revealed details from the ongoing investigations for the first time on Monday.

Singh said it had emerged from doctors that the actor had been taking medication for bipolar disorder in the months preceding his death. Days before his suicide on June 14, the actor had googled 'painless death' 'schizophrenia', 'bipolar disorder' and the name of his former manager Disha Salian - who died by jumping of a building on June 8 -- and in the last few hours of his life, he had googled himself."

It has surfaced that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," said Singh. The police chief clarified that the actor's financial transactions were investigated and 56 statements recorded. "All bank statements from January 2019 to June 2020 have been analysed. There was around Rs 14.5 crore balance in the account," he added.The Bihar Police FIR, based on Sushant Singh's father's complaint, has alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from the actor's account. But the Mumbai police refuted that claim."Till now, no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account has been detected, and we are still investigating," Singh told reporters.

He questioned the Bihar police inquiry, saying Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law had recorded their statement on June 16, two days after his death, but never voiced any suspicion."SSR’s family had given signed statements, where they did not blame anyone either in initial or further meetings. They also say his IPS brother-in-law was present throughout,’’ Singh noted.

He further informed the media that the police were looking at all angles, be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or his health. "We have taken his laptop and phone as technical evidence, we will look into everything," he added.According to Singh, the actor would often google articles and himself to find out what was being written about him.

Mumbai Police have so far recorded the statements of nearly 40 people, including members of the actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry, like filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra.