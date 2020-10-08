SSR drugs case: Court permits Abdel Parihar to appear for exam from jail

Abdel Basit Parihar, one of the accused in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case was permitted by a special Narcotics court to appear for an online exam in his Architecture course from Taloja jail.

Additional Sessions Judge GB Gurao also allowed Parihar’s father to provide him with study material in prison.

Parihar in his plea made on his behalf by his advocate had told the court that the 23-year-old is a student of Architecture and is pursuing the course in Rizvi College. The plea further said that it is his last semester for which an online examination is scheduled through Google Meet. If he is not permitted to attend it, his career will be affected, his advocate told the court, adding that he could appear for the examination from court if required.

Special Public Prosecutor for the NCB Atul Sarpande did not object to the plea and told the court that Parihar could appear for his examination from jail itself.

In his order Judge Gurao said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible to bring the applicant (Parihar) in court, however permission can be given to the applicant to appear for examination through Google Meet in jail.

Further, the court directed the Superintendent of Taloja Central Prison where Parihar is lodged to make necessary arrangements and provide facility for online examination to Parihar.

The Bandra resident is one of the early arrests made by the central agency last month as part of its arrests in connection with the drug angle in Rajput’s death case. His arrest had come after that of Zaid Vilatra who the NCB claimed had named Parihar during his interrogation. The NCB alleges that Parihar has, on several occasions, arranged drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty through Vilatra and another accused Kaizan Ebrahim.