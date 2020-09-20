SSR drug case: 3 of six arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau get bail

Mumbai: A magistrate court on Saturday granted bail to three of the six persons arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) the previous day and sent the remaining to judicial custody.

Those who secured bail are Nogothung Lotha, Vishal Salve and Jaychetan Raichera. Rahil Vishram, Baliram Yadav and Rohan Talwar were remanded in judicial custody. While Rahil was remanded in judicial custody till 23 September, Baliram Yadav was sent to judicial custody till 30 September.

One of the accused was found to be Coronavirus positive and by the order of the court, was admitted in the state-run JJ hospital, special public prosecutor for the central agency Atul Sarpande said.

Rahil, 42, was arrested from his home in Yari Road, Versova. From him, 928 gms of charas was recovered, the agency claimed. 29-year-old Raichera, a Thane resident, had 60 gms ganja recovered from him, the agency had said. From Salve and Talwar, both in their mid to late twenties, 50 gm and 10 gm of ganja respectively were recovered. From Lotha, a Powai resident, the agency had said they recovered 370 gm ganja.

With these arrests, the total arrests in the probe have gone to 24. The NCB is investigating the drug angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are in prison in this case after their bail pleas were rejected by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court recently. Along with their bail pleas, those of four others were also rejected the same day.