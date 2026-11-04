Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha To Honour Over 200 Senior Members At Platinum Jubilee Year Inauguration | File Pic

Mumbai: The Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, one of Mumbai's prominent cultural institutions, will felicitate over 200 members aged 75 and above at the launch of its platinum jubilee celebrations on Friday, November 6, at its auditorium at King's Circle.

The organisation was established on November 6, 1952, to preserve, promote and perpetuate Indian classical music and culture. “The Sabha has, over the years, played a unique role in national integration and the cultural synthesis of our country,” said its president, V Shankar.

Sabha Honours Its Long-Serving Members

The auditorium, one of the largest in this part of the world, has hosted several national and international events. Among those to be felicitated is S S Rajan, 94, who has been an active member since the organisation's inception.

“I have been a life member of the Sabha for the last 75 years, and I travel from Bandra to attend every function,” said Rajan, who regularly contributes towards funding the organisation's medical unit.

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Another member, K S Venkateshwaran, 97, an international banker, has been associated with the Sabha for 71 years and continues to actively participate in its activities.

“I maintain my health through regular walks and by reading the Sundara Kanda from the Ramayana and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa every morning. I have followed this routine daily for the last 80 years. This is my strength,” he said.

Religious Programmes Mark Jubilee Celebrations

Before the felicitation ceremony in the evening, religious programmes, including various homams and Vedic chanting, will be held in the morning.

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Sabha Extends Support Through Healthcare Services

Apart from organising and hosting cultural activities, the Sabha is also involved in community healthcare. It runs a dialysis centre and a full-fledged eye and renal care hospital.

Shankar said the renal care centre, with 46 dialysis units, is the second-largest facility of its kind in India. With an augmented capacity to conduct 40,000 dialysis procedures annually, the centre provides vital support to underprivileged patients, he added.

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