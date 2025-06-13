 Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini Rath Yatra To Visit Navi Mumbai From June 14–16
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini Rath Yatra | Facebook

As part of the ongoing Centenary Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the sacred Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini Rath Yatra is set to arrive in Navi Mumbai on June 14, bringing with it a message of unity, compassion, and selfless service.

Organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations India, the Rath Yatra is more than a spiritual procession—it is a transformative movement designed to awaken devotion and inspire community service. The Rath, carrying Bhagawan’s Divine Padukas, has been journeying through various towns and villages in Maharashtra, touching hearts and kindling spiritual awareness along the way.

In Navi Mumbai, the Rath will visit Panvel, Kharghar, and surrounding areas between June 14 and 16, offering devotees the rare opportunity to welcome the sacred chariot and participate in bhajans, seva activities, and spiritual gatherings. "Special events are planned at samithis, adopted villages, and homes of devotees as part of this divine journey," said an organisor. 

“This is not just a religious event but a unifying force that reminds us of Bhagawan’s message—‘Love All, Serve All; Help Ever, Hurt Never.’ The Rath’s presence in Navi Mumbai is an opportunity for the community to come together in the spirit of seva and devotion,” said a representative of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation.

After completing its Navi Mumbai leg on June 16, the Rath Yatra will proceed to other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane, Mulund, Ghatkopar, and eventually to Dharmakshetra—the sacred abode of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Mumbai.

For updates, event details, and the full schedule of the Navi Mumbai visit, devotees are encouraged to follow the official communication channels of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation.

