Why Lord Jagannath Has No Limbs? Know Significance Of Deva Snana Purnima Ritual That Commences The Jagganath Puri Yatra 2025

birbhumcanvas/Instagram

On the auspicious full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyestha, lakhs of devotees gather at the historic Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, to witness a grand and spiritual celebration-Deva Snana Purnima. Held in the temple’s open-air Snana Mandap, this sacred bathing ritual is the first occasion in the year when the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are brought out of the inner sanctum for public viewing and ritual cleansing.

But beyond the visual grandeur of this event lies a treasure trove of symbolism, craftsmanship, and spiritual significance-especially in the uniquely unfinished appearance of the deities’ idols.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why are the Jagannath idols made of neem wood?

Unlike most Hindu temples where idols are carved from stone or metal, the three main deities of the Jagannath temple are traditionally sculpted from sacred neem wood, also known as Daru Brahma. The Bhavishya Purana regards neem as the most auspicious material for crafting Lord Vishnu’s idols.

Interestingly, the color of the neem wood matters:

Dark-hued neem wood is chosen for Lord Jagannath, reflecting his dark complexion.

Light-colored neem wood is selected for Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, as they are believed to be of lighter skin tones.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

These trees aren’t ordinary. They must meet several spiritual criteria:

The tree for Lord Jagannath must have four main branches, representing his four arms.

The trunk should bear natural impressions of the chakra (discus) and shankha (conch shell).

Most importantly, no part of the tree can be cut or broken, as the entire process is considered divine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The story of their missing limbs

One of the most intriguing features of the Jagannath trio is their absence of arms and legs. This physical incompleteness isn’t a flaw-it’s deeply rooted in mythology and symbolism.

According to Devdutt Pattanaik, noted mythologist, this unique form is tied to the legend of King Indradyumna, who longed for a glimpse of Lord Vishnu in mortal form. His quest led him to the mysterious deity Nila Madhava, who vanished before he could be worshipped. Disheartened, the king received divine instructions to construct a temple and create new idols.

Enter Vishwakarma, the divine architect, who agreed to sculpt the deities-but on one condition: the king must not disturb him while he worked. Days passed in silence, and growing impatient, the king opened the door. At that moment, the idols were incomplete-limbs left uncarved.

Devastated, the king believed he had failed. But then came a divine voice, assuring him that the idols were perfect as they were. The incompleteness symbolised something far more profound than physical form.

Symbolism behind the limbless deities

The unfinished form of Lord Jagannath is believed to reflect his boundless love and universal acceptance. He does not need limbs to protect, bless, or embrace his devotees. His form is a powerful spiritual metaphor:

It represents the limitlessness of divine energy-not bound by human form.

It shows how divine love transcends physical boundaries.

It emphasises the inclusion of differently-abled beings, urging us to embrace imperfection and diversity.

As Pattanaik writes, “Is Jagannath a symbol of those who are different, a reminder that everyone, regardless of ability, belongs?” The incompleteness is not a defect but a reminder of the imperfections in all things, urging us to celebrate wholeness in spirit, not form.

Ritual of renewal: The Nabakalebara tradition

Another remarkable aspect is the periodic replacement of the wooden idols, known as Nabakalebara-literally meaning 'new body.' This sacred ritual occurs every 12 to 19 years, depending on the alignment of lunar calendars.

During Nabakalebara, new neem trees meeting divine criteria are found, and the souls (Brahma Padartha) of the old idols are ritually transferred to the new ones. This transformation reinforces the idea of cyclical renewal, the impermanence of form, and the eternity of spirit.