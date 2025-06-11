Anne Frank's Birth Anniversary: Popular Quotes By The Late Jewish Writer

By: Rahul M | June 11, 2025

Anne Frank was a Jewish writer born in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 12, 1945. On her 96th birth anniversary, here are some popular quotes by her:

Pinterest

"Despite everything, I believe that people are really good at heart."

Pinterest

"Laziness may appear attractive, but work gives satisfaction."

Pinterest

"We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same."

"If I haven't any talent for writing books or newspaper articles, well, then I can always write for myself."

"The final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands."

"How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world."

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

Anne Frank 96th Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Popular Jewish Writer
Find out More