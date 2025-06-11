Anne Frank's Birth Anniversary: Popular Quotes By The Late Jewish Writer

By: Rahul M | June 11, 2025
Anne Frank was a Jewish writer born in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 12, 1945. On her 96th birth anniversary, here are some popular quotes by her:
"Despite everything, I believe that people are really good at heart."
"Laziness may appear attractive, but work gives satisfaction."
"We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same."
"If I haven't any talent for writing books or newspaper articles, well, then I can always write for myself."
"The final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands."
"How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world."
