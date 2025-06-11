Anne Frank 96th Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Popular Jewish Writer

By: Sunanda Singh | June 11, 2025
Anne Frank was a Jewish writer who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 12, 1945. On her 96th birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about her, which are mentioned in the following slides:
In 1933, when Anne was just four years old, the Frank family fled Nazi Germany due to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the increasing persecution of Jews. They moved to Amsterdam, Netherlands.
From 1942 to 1944, Anne and her family, along with four other Jews, hid in a secret annex behind Otto Frank's business in Amsterdam to avoid Nazi persecution.
During her time in hiding, Anne Frank kept a detailed diary, which she named "Kitty." The diary chronicled her thoughts, experiences, and the challenges of living in hiding.
Anne Frank's diary entries were often insightful, discussing topics like her views on human nature, relationships, and her desire to become a writer.
After the war, Anne's father, Otto Frank, the only survivor of the family, discovered Anne's diary and decided to have it published. The book, titled The Diary of a Young Girl, was first published in 1947 in Dutch.
Anne Frank’s diary has been translated into over 70 languages and has become one of the most important works in Holocaust literature, inspiring millions worldwide.
