Sundar Pichai's 53rd Birthday: Know Some Interesting Facts About Goggle's CEO

By: Sunanda Singh | June 09, 2025
Sundar Pichai is the CEO of the world's biggest search engine, Google. He will turn 53 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. On his special day, let's take a look at some interesting facts about Sundar Pichai:
Sundar Pichai was born on June 10, 1972, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India.
He holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and later earned an M.S. in Material Sciences and Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Sundar Pichai joined Google on April 26, 20004, as a product manager. He initially worked at Google in product management and development.
The development of Google Chrome was one of Pichai's most significant achievements, and it became the most popular web browser globally.
In 2015, he was appointed the CEO of Google following the company's restructuring and the creation of Alphabet Inc. as its parent company.
Sundar Pichai is fluent in both English and Tamil. He is known for his calm demeanor and effective communication skills.
