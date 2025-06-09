Kiran Bedi's 76th Birthday: Know Some Interesting Facts About India's First Female IPS Officer

By: Sunanda Singh | June 09, 2025
Kiran Bedi is a former tennis player who became the first woman in India to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Complete Wellbeing
She will turn 76 on Monday, June 9, 2025. On the occasion of her special day, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about the revered personality:
She was born in Amritsar in a well-to-do Punjabi business family.
Bedi's upbringing was not very religious, but she was brought up in both Hindu and Sikh traditions.
Kiran Bedi was inspired by her father, Bedi started playing tennis at the tender age of nine.
In 2015, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
She took oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on May 29, 2016 and broke convention by addressing the gathering at the path ceremony.
