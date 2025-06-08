World Ocean Day 2025: Know Some Interesting Facts About Sea

By: Sunanda Singh | June 08, 2025

World Ocean Day is observed every year on June 8. On this significant day, lets take a look at some of the interesting facts about Ocean:

Oceans cover more than 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface and plays a crucial role in sustaining life.

They regulate the climate by absorbing about 25 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions and produce over half of the world’s oxygen.

Despite their vast size, over 95 per cent of the Ocean remains unexplored. Much of it is still a mystery to scientists.

More than three billion people depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods. Oceans are a major source of food, energy, and transportation.

The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest Ocean. It spanns more than 63 million square miles and reaching depths of nearly 11,000 meters in the Mariana Trench.

Oceans are home to millions of marine species, many of which are yet to be discovered. It is the most diverse ecosystem on Earth.

Thanks For Reading!

